Long-term care podiatrist talks about changes during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Long-term care facilities remain a topic of concern amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Podiatrist Jengyu Lai, Chief Manager of the Rochester Clinic, travels to those types of facilities in the Rochester area. Some are not allowing visitors at all, even specialists, while others only allow specialists like him in.

According to Lai he has to always check to his temperature and answer questions when entering each facility while also putting on new personal protective equipment (PPE) and that he started wearing masks before they were mandatory at the facilities. He says that since residents don't have many, if any visitors, they are always excited to see him.

Lai has concerns about the level of PPE supply at these facilities saying, "My concern is most of them do not have enough protection gear, especially like masks. Even though they want to go out, most of them have to use the surgical masks but they have to re-use it. Some do have the homemade masks but they only have one and you can't really have just one. You really need to wash them, clean them, and to alternate."

Minnesota has a running list online of facilities in the state with a known case or known exposure to COVID-19 from a visitor, staff member, or resident. So far, the only two in Olmsted County are Rochester East Health Services and Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center.

Lai also urges anyone to donate masks to these facilities if you have them to help their supply and protect residents.