Man convicted of killing Claremont police chief denied parole

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- The convicted killer of a Claremont police chief won't be getting released from prison anytime soon.

In 1989, Andrew Salinas pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison for killing Police Chief Greg Lange, who was 39.

Chief Lange was responding to a domestic dispute between Salinas and his wife, when Salinas beat and shot Chief Lange two times.

Andrew Salinas and his brother, Robert, stole the Chief's squad car to escape and were later caught in Missouri. Robert pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was released in 2007.

On Tuesday, Andrew Salinas was up for parole for a third time.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff, a review board did not grant him parole, and decided to move him to a medium security prison.

Salinas will be up for parole again in three years.

Sheriff Scott Rose said his office is disappointed with the decision, saying the family has to go through another three years of waiting.

"Andrew Salinas sentenced the Langes to a lifetime without their father and husband," Rose said. "Salinas should get no less of a sentence in prison."

Salinas would not have a chance at getting out of prison if the crime occurred now. In 1993, Minnesota state law changed to eliminate parole for anyone convicted of first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.