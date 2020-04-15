Minnesota reports 114 more COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Wednesday that 8 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 87.

MDH also reported on Wednesday that 114 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. According to Wednesday's report, a total 1,809 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, and 940 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

The Department said about 40,242 tests have been completed in Minnesota.

Health officials said 153 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

The Department also reported on Wednesday that 197 people are hospitalized in Minnesota with COVID-19, and 93 of those hospitalized are in the ICU, up from 75 reported on Tuesday.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.