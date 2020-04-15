New York governor to sign executive order requiring masks to be worn in public

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he will sign an executive order that mandates every person in New York to wear a mask or cloth covering when out in public.

The governor says people will get a three-days notice before signing the order.

Cuomo says the reopening of the state will be gradual.

He says the state will reopen the economy based on how essential the business is and what the risk of spreading infection is at the business.

More essential, less risky businesses will be opened first.

Cuomo also announced that the number of hospitalizations and people admitted into ICU's continued to trend downward but the number of new cases reported increased