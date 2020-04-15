Record cold today; spring-like weather returns for the weekend

Our stretch of record cold weather continues today, but with a little extra sunshine and slightly lighter winds in the region as high pressure approaches from the northwest. Each of the past two days has featured snow showers that have coated the landscape with as much as half an inch of snowfall, but today we're looking at just a few brief, light flurries for the afternoon as another weak disturbance grazes the area to the northeast. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s with a brisk northeast breeze keeping wind chill levels in the 20s.