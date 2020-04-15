River Flood Warning until THU 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Wabasha.

* until Thursday evening…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 4:15 AM Wednesday the stage was 12.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall…Dropping below flood

stage by Thursday morning.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet…The river affects low lying areas.

&&