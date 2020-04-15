River Flood Warning until SUN 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Allamakee County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at McGregor.

* until late Saturday night…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 4:45 AM Wednesday the stage was 16.7 feet.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall…Dropping below flood

stage by Saturday morning.

* Impact…At 16.5 feet…Water may begin to go over the road covering

part of Highway C near Highway 18.

