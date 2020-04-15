Severe Weather Awareness Week: Floods

On the third day of Severe Weather Awareness Week, we're focusing on flooding. Of all the topics covered this week, flooding is probably the most applicable to our weather right now.

Rochester received 58.1 inches of snow during the 2019-2020 winter season which is above our seasonal average. This means we could expect to see significant flooding impacts as our current snowpack, and that to our north, begins to melt.

Above shows the current flood stages of local rivers and streams in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Red indicates moderate flooding while green indicates no flooding.

It's important to be prepared for possible flooding, and know what to do during a flash flood situation. The National Weather Service says that floods claim nearly 200 lives each year, the majority of those deaths occurring when individuals knowingly drive around road barricades indicating flooded roads ahead.

"Turn around, don't drown" is the catch-phrase for flood safety, as you should never underestimate the strength of fast-moving water. It's never safe to drive or walk into flooded waters.

Stay up to date on the flood stages of rivers and streams close to your home. If water levels are getting high, it's a good idea to stock up on sandbags to protect your home. Also make sure that your sump pump is working properly, and have a "go bag" readily accessible in case you need to evacuate. Don't wait until the last moment to gather the essentials for yourself, your family and/or your pets.

Tune in to KTTC at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow for our weather special, "Project Tornado"!