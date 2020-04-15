Shots fired in Rochester Tuesday, police seek suspect

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Police are seeking a suspect who reportedly fired a gun out of a car in Rochester Tuesday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department, police responded to a call of "shots fired" around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Street and 2nd Avenue NW.

Authorities said police found four shell casings in the street. No houses or people were reportedly hit. Police spoke to witnesses and they denied knowing who would be a target of gunfire. Police said they also denied knowing who would want to shoot a gun.

Police reportedly have video of a white car with gunfire coming out the window.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.