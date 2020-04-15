STAY AT HOME: Alcohol abuse increasing during social distancing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - With many staying home and having more free time, alcohol sales are up across the country according to Nielsen market research data. People at home have seen their drinking patterns change.

However, the World Health Organization says drinking is labeled as an 'unhelpful' coping method.

"It's amazing that something that seems so tame, innocent and in control can become out of control the next moment," said Tom Truszinski, director at Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge.

Some people have no issues with alcohol, but for many it can lead to addiction. Excessive alcohol in your system can also make you more susceptible to viral infections.

"Usually what happens in this time is people self-medicate. They are looking for a way to escape their concerns and struggles," Truszinski said. "Being honest with yourself and another person that can hold you accountable is a huge first step."

Since the cornonavirus spread started, Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge have received more calls about their alcohol rehab programs.

However… he warns that help is only available to those who want it…

"All my other routes of finding relief and freedom haven't worked so I'm ready to try someone else's method," said Truszinski, who has battled alcohol addiction himself. "That's when we find breakthroughs, freedom, trueness of life and transformation."

Before counselors can help find the root of the drinking problem, they say detoxing in the first step.

Alcohol is not always related to mental health issues, but it can be a factor.

"But there is a strong correlation because once again, people are trying to self-medicate a hurt or a pain," said the director. "What is that hurt, pain or challenge that you're trying to escape from?"

And even if you do find an escape...

"You're never going to find true satisfaction and happiness in life in a bottle," said Truszinski. "Drinking isn't going to solve a problem. It's only going to make the problems even greater."

He says that if you are concerned about someone's drinking and they do not want to get help, that you should set boundaries between yourself and this person in order to not allow them to influence or harm you.

For resources to help battle alchol abuse, find out more here.