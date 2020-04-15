Warmer weather is finally on the way

The record-breaking cold temperatures will finally be coming to an end this weekend! We have now set back to back cold high and cold low record temperatures at the Rochester International Airport. Temperatures Wednesday morning fell into the upper single digits in Rochester. That is now the latest single-digit low in the record books for Rochester. Beating the previous record for the latest single-digit low on April 9th. We have another chance at breaking the low-temperature record for the 16th too. The current record is 18-degrees and the forecast calls for lows in the middle teens!

I do have good news in the forecast though! Highs this weekend will warm back into the middle and lower 50s with mostly sunny skies. We get close to average next week on Tuesday with highs nearing the 60-degree mark. Quiet conditions will continue through the middle of next week. Highs will stay in the middle 50s with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday looks to be the only day in the next 7-10 day stretch where we could have a chance for rain.

With the warming temperatures the snow-pack won't be around much longer. By Monday most if not all the snow should be melted! Enjoy the warmer temperatures this weekend!

Nick