Daube’s Bakery to be put up for sale, close main location

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A long-standing Rochester bakery is set to close its doors.

The owner of Daube's Bakery, which has served hungry customers in Rochester since 1988, has made the decision to close the main bakery location just off Civic Center Drive.

The business will go up for auction in the near future. The Civic Center Drive location houses the bakery, which supplies the other two locations in town.

KTTC was told the terms of the sale will determine of the future of the other stores.