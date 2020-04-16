LOCAL IMPACTS: Meat packing facilities temporarily close due to COVID-19 outbreak

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted life as we know it. Halting gatherings, pausing in person schooling and temporarily shutting down businesses deemed non essential.

Recently, the virus has impacted meat packing facilities across the country and closer to home in the midwest.

Thursday afternoon brought a crowd to Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe in Rochester.

"We've got some ribs, some pulled pork," customer Brian Metling said.

Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe Terry Timm says business has been good.

"We've really been busy for the last month or so since this ordeal all started," Timm said.

Timm says despite COVID-19, they haven't experienced any shortages when it comes to product.

"As far as supply goes, we haven't ran out of anything yet," Timm said.

Meanwhile, meat packers across the country closing down because of virus outbreaks. Most recently in the Midwest, with an Iowa Tyson Plant closing and two Smithfield Foods Plants -- one in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and another in Cudahy, Wisconsin.

"Those are the big plants that supply the distributors who supply people like us and grocery stores," Timm said.

Even so, he says it should't be a reason to panic shop.

"I don't think its necessary at all to hoard. To buy and prepare is another thing. The product is getting made and produced," Timm said.

Metling agrees.

"I think it creates more chaos. If everybody hoards items, it makes people nervous and I don't think we're where we need to do that in America," Metling said.

While our new reality is ever changing, Timm doesn't see a reason to be alarmed.

"Keep an even, calm, position on it. Try not to panic," Timm said. "We're not going to run out of food. You might pay some more but hopefully every time you pay more for something you'll pay less for something else so it balances out."

Timm adds that its normal to see prices ebb and flow at this time, but for the time being, he doesn't foresee a significant product shortage.