Minnesota reports 103 more COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Thursday that 7 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 94.

MDH also reported on Thursday that 103 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. As of Thursday's report, 1,912 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 1,020 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

That's 80 more people who don't need to be isolated anymore than reported on Wednesday.

The Department said 163 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

MDH said about 41,675 tests have been completed in Minnesota.

Health officials said 213 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 103 of those hospitalized are in the ICU, up from 93 reported the previous day.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.