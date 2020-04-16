New COVID-19 cases appear at assisted living facility

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) - St. John's Lutheran Community is just one of many assisted living facilities having to make changes.

No visitors, monitored hand washing and staff wearing homemade masks are just a few new policies.

"If affects pretty much every part of operations," said St. John's director Scot Spates.

Now, St. John's workforce has also been affected. Two staff members recently tested positive for COVID-19. The total in Freeborn County is now 29 cases.

"Yes, they're doing fine. They're off of work right now," confirmed Spates. "They'll be off of work for 14 days. They're not able to come back to work until their symptoms are gone."

The appearance of coronavirus required employees at both of St. John's campuses to be tested.

"Mayo Health Systems has been absolutely awesome about checking our employees for the Covid-19 virus," Spates said. "We're getting results within 24 hours."

As of right now, no resident or tenant at either St. John's location has tested positive for the virus.

"Every single day, we're checking in on them and seeing how they're doing," said Spates. "We're checking their temperatures."

He believes the problem has been eliminated, but they are still taking precautions in order to keep their residents safe.

"The fitness center is closed. People can order takeout from the cafe but the cafe itself is closed," said Spates. "We're no longer do any kind of group activities."

He says despite all the changes, morale is still high among both staff and patients.

"They are taking this very seriously. They've stepped up and supported each other," said the director. "They realize that this is a very unique situation. We have to be extra careful."

Spates says the community's website will be updated and families notified if any presence of the coronavirus is found among the residents.