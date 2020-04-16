Online or in-store shopping? One grocery deliverer shares experience as online orders increase

ROCHESTER. Minn. (KTTC) -- Since the coronavirus outbreak, many people are choosing to order items online, rather than go in-store to shop.

Many online shopping wait times are days or even weeks to get pickup or delivery. As the surge of online orders increase one Rochester man enjoys being able to help those who need it.

"It just makes me feel good, instead of 10 people going to store and getting the germ, and then making another 10, 15 people sick at home, there's only one person to do that, that would be me," said Yusuf Bekci.

Bekci, works for InstaCart. InstaCart is an online app that allows customers to choose from a list of stores, where drivers like Becki pick up their items and delivers it.

"Everything comes in a list, we see the pictures and pick up the items," Bekci said.

Aldi, Costco, and Target are a few places you'll find InstaCart shoppers.

"We got the seniors, young people, everybody's ordering from the Instacart because they don't want to go out. And I used to see my customers and see and talk to them, but right now I don't see anybody it's like a ghost. I get their grocery, drop it off and leave," Bekci said.

He said lately he shops for multiple people in one trip.

"Each time I go there it's like two orders at the same time. So basically 20 different customers [a day]," Bekci said.

On Thursday, along with Becki, KTTC talked to Walmart shoppers, in the parking lot, on why they decided to do their grocery shopping in-store instead of ordering online.

"I think it's just a matter of being able to reach out and have my product immediately, and so I usually go into the store," said Brian Streif, Walmart shopper.

Another shopper, who did not want to be identified, said he often utilizes online shopping but goes in-store to get some items faster.

"Toilet paper is hard to find so anytime it comes online I buy some, and that was today. But there's some in the store, so I go get it now," he said.

As Becki heads store to store to take orders, even when some items are sold out, he says his customers are understanding and makes the job worthwhile.

"A customer last week gave me a really nice thank you card and I was so happy," Becki said.

Becki said he wears a mask when shopping and delivering. He also said InstaCart is providing its employees with masks, sanitizers, and a thermometer to take their temperature.