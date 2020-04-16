Our cold spell continues today, but warmer air is right around the corner

Cold, dry air is lingering in the region today under an area of high pressure that is gliding across the Upper Mississippi Valley, making for a bright and chilly Thursday. Bright sunshine and blue skies will be replaced by thickening clouds in the afternoon as a storm system bringing heavy snow to southern Iowa and northern Missouri brushes past our area. High temperatures in our area will be in the upper 30s later today which is a little warmer than the past few days, but still much colder than the upper 50s that would be more typical for this time of the year while west winds will be fairly light throughout the day.

A few sprinkles and snow flurries will be possible in north Iowa this evening from that southern storm system before clearing skies late in the night allow temperatures to drop off to the low and mid 20s.

Another round of high pressure will bring abundant, tranquil sunshine for Friday with slightly warmer air trickling into the region. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low to mid 40s with a cool west breeze.

The warmer air will begin to blow into the area a bit more quickly on Saturday as gusty southwest winds work with sunshine to help temperatures reach the mid and upper 50s during the afternoon. Clouds will thicken a bit as a weak cold front approaches from the northwest, but any rain chances along that front will stay well north of our area.

We'll shave off a few degrees for Sunday behind that front, but there will be even more sunshine and lighter winds and afternoon high temperatures will be closer 50 degrees.

Next week is looking very April-like as high temperatures will warm from the lower 50s Monday to around 60 degrees between Tuesday and Friday. There will be chance for light rain Wednesday and again late Friday with more rain possible through the following weekend.