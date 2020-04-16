RCTC Baseball Holds Virtual Signing Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - The RCTC Yellowjackets found a creative way to celebrate their local baseball commits in lieu of a traditional signing day.

New head coach Clark Jones held a virtual signing day online for the commits, having all the players sign in unison to join the 'Jackets 2020 recruiting class.

Jones said the idea came after some commits asked him for hats and t-shirts, but he wasn't allowed on campus to get them. He also didn't want to mail the gear out to the players and risk infection in the post office line, so he decided to have Signing Day on the internet.

"I've said earlier to them they're just in a unique situation in being that they're in the COVID and then they were born actually in 9-11, so they've been through a lot in their lifetime," Jones said. "So I thought it was a pretty cool idea and we ran with it."

Jones has coached some of his signing class at the youth level when they played travel ball with his son, and he excited to see what the class brings to campus on Day 1.

"I can tell you that they're a talented group of young men, but really what has impressed me more than anything is just the type of people that they are and the character that they have," he said. "These kind of guys right here make an average coach look pretty good."

As for the future -- Jones tells us the 'Jackets are planning to play fall ball as planned starting in September and have their schedule mostly set for next season.