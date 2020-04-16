River Flood Warning until SUN 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until SUN 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Allamakee County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at McGregor.
* until late Saturday night…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 3:45 AM Thursday the stage was 16.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall…Dropping below flood
stage by Saturday morning.
* Impact…At 16.5 feet…Water may begin to go over the road covering
part of Highway C near Highway 18.
&&