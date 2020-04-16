Spring-like conditions return this weekend

A cold stretch of temperatures have impacted SE Minnesota and NE Iowa this week. It started Sunday with record-breaking snowfall in Rochester and the cold temperatures have extended through the workweek. Rochester has set cold low-temperature records the past three mornings on April 14th, 15th, and 16th. The last time Rochester had a 3-day record low temperature stretch was back in November of 1986. It's been awhile!

Temperatures will be more spring-like this upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the middle 50s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest around 5-15 mph. Sunny skies will continue on Sunday with highs in the lower 50s and upper 40s. Overall, a much better weekend weather-wise than last weekend!

The warm temperatures will continue into next week with highs expected to reach near the 60-degree mark Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday! Almost all of the snow pack should melt over the weekend and next week. The only precipitation chances I have in the forecast is a 10% on Wednesday. Quiet weather will continue to dominate the forecast!

KTTC - Project Tornado

Project tornado is a Weather Authority special airing Thursday night at 6:30 p.m on KTTC. Our weather team will explain the science behind how tornadoes form, the differences between watches and warnings, knowing where your safe place should be during a tornado, and we even test the knowledge of our coworkers with weather fact vs. fiction.

You can even enter to win a $500 pizza party from Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria! You can sign up for that using this link!

https://kttc.com/project-tornado/?fbclid=IwAR1n7QmHMBJGEO0M-NNrR4GXrtLRRShvrL49xQ0zFwTn8Sv3leq8dHHymsU#//