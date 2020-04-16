State computer system errors cost $76 million in funding

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- A new audit says data errors in a state computer system designed to streamline enrollment for Medicaid and MinnesotaCare has cost the state $76 million in federal funding.

The Office of the Legislative Auditor says the state needs to do a better job preventing errors caused by the system and should better monitor who has access to sensitive data.

The Star Tribune reports the system, known as the Minnesota Eligibility Technology System, has cost $432 million since it was launched in late 2013.

It's used by county and tribal workers who enroll people for the Medicaid program that covers 1.1 million Minnesotans.