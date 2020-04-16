Wabasha faces jail closure amid low census, financial issues

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Wabasha County commissioners face the daunting task of deciding whether or not to close the county jail due to low census and a lost contract.

The jail was built ten years ago in what Sheriff Bartsch described as the midst of a meth epidemic. Bartsch said at the time, there was a need for a new jail, with inmate numbers once reaching an all-time high of 45.

In the last few years, the approach to addiction-related crime has been rehabilitation instead of incarceration. The Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge program in Rochester helps one to four inmates at any given time Bartsch said.

Bartsch said they received $200,00 worth of revenue by housing Winona County's inmates but Winona pulled out of the agreement.

The county commissioners have been meeting with the Sheriff to come up with a plan moving forward. One option is boarding inmates in Goodhue County. Bartsch said that could save the county $1.3 million next year.

Closing the jail means employees could lose their jobs.

"Our low numbers is a good thing," Bartsch said. "The hardest thing about this, and certainly everyone is feeling it, is the possible loss of jobs for dedicated employees and it's hard to look past those faces that have been so dedicated."

It has been a "hot topic" according to County Administrator Brian Buhmann.

"The feedback has been mixed. We have some support looking at this. We have a history of how the jail was built, and that's still a lasting memory for some," Buhmann said.

There is a public meeting at the Old Wabasha County Courthouse Tuesday, April 21 at 9 a.m. Social distancing is affecting how many members of the public can be in a room at the same time, but the Sheriff says they will find a way to accommodate anyone who wants to speak.