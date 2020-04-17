Beautiful Weekend

Spring-like conditions are back in the forecast this weekend for SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Temperatures will be back into the upper 50s and even lower 60s on Saturday. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest around 10-20 mph and those strong winds will help warm temperatures in the afternoon. Clouds will build overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. Clouds will stick around Sunday with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with winds out of northwest around 5-10 mph.

We don't have to worry about any wintry conditions next week! Highs will be in the upper 50s on Monday with mostly sunny skies. Then we could have a nice three day stretch of 60-degree with Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Precipitation chances will be limited next week. Dry conditions are expected through Thursday afternoon. The only real threat for rain is Thursday night into Friday morning.

Have a great weekend! Enjoy the warmth outside and the melting snow!

Nick