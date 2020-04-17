COVID-19 reaches Mayo Clinic’s Charter House

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic's Charter House is the third congregate care facility in Olmsted County to report a confirmed case of COVID-19.

In a statement, Mayo Clinic said the patient is not a Charter House resident, and the risk of exposure to residents is low.

Mayo said out of respect for employee privacy, it can't provide any more information about the confirmed case.

Mayo added in part: "We recognize the public is concerned about the possibility of the virus spreading. Charter House is committed to taking every necessary precaution to contain the spread. Those efforts include working closely with Mayo Clinic experts and public health authorities, in addition to following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

The majority of Minnesota's coronavirus deaths were people who lived in congregate care facilities.

Rochester East Health Services and the Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center have also reported confirmed cases.