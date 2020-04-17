COVID-19 SCAMMERS: How you can avoid becoming their next victim

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans have lost $10 million as tens of thousands of cases have been reported to the Federal Trade Commission.

"We're feeling socially isolated. We are financially and emotionally vulnerable," said Bao Vang of the Better Business Bureau.

People are also spending more time online, more distracted and more willing to fall for an online scam. Scammers offer anything from fake masks, cures, charities, vacations and jobs.

"Please do your research," urges Vang. "Google and find out if this company that is trying to give you a special offer is a legitimate offer and company. You want to read reviews and ask your friends."

Now, with stimulus checks going out, scammers are posing as banks, businesses and government organizations to get their hands on your money.

"You're going to click on a link. It's going to take you to what is going to what seems like a legitimate site, someone that has all the answers for you at this trying time," Vang explains. "Then, it's going to ask you for some personal information, maybe your social security number, home address or banking information."

Even following a viral trend can put you at risk of getting your identity stolen.

"How can seniors pics be so dangerous? It's not just the senior picture, it's the information involved with the senior picture that can give scammers information to steal your identity," said Vang.

She simply warns you to check your privacy settings before sharing anything and update passwords and security questions for all important online accounts.

The Better Business Bureau's Scamtracker is a tool helping keep people safe as well.

"Look for yourself," Vang said. "It's a free public tool to search for scams in your area."

Those targeted the most are women and people between the age of 35 and 54.

"If it's sounds too good to be true, it probably is," said Vang. "That's a good mantra for life."

For more tips from the Better Business Bureau, check out their site here.