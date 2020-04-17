Golf Courses in Minnesota Allowed to Open Saturday

Golf courses statewide will see their first customers tomorrow morning as Governor Walz issued an executive order earlier this afternoon that will open up a number of outdoor activities which includes golf courses.

Last week local golf courses started preparations but unfortunately Sunday's snow storm will delay the start of golf season in most of Southeastern Minnesota.

The Rochester courses are still about 60-percent snow covered but with the weather forecasted for warmer temps things could open up sometime next week. Expect restrictions when you play like social distancing guidelines, one cart per player, and no pulling of the pin.