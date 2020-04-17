Matthew Hurt Returning to Duke for Sophomore Season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Rochester's Matthew Hurt announced via Instagram late this afternoon that he's returning to Duke for his Sophomore season with the Blue Devils.

There was speculation especially on social media that he might declare for the NBA Draft or transfer.

According to his dad, Richard, the family did receive information on his stock from the NBA undergraduate advisory committee. It was possible Matthew would be an early second round selection.

Richard says Matthew will be in better position for the next level with another year at Duke and that the 19-year old enjoys the environment in Durham.

The 6-9 former Five-Star recruit out of John Marshall played in all 31-games this past season for Coach K. He started 22 of those games averaging 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game on the year for the 25--6 Blue Devils. He shot 48.7 percent from the floor and 39.3 percent from three-point range.

With Tre Jones, Cassius Stanley and Vernon Carey Jr. all declared for the 2020 NBA Draft Hurt will play a much larger role for Duke next season. Hurt is currently riding out the 'Stay at Home' orders here in Rochester.