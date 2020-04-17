Minnesota reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths, death toll at 111

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Friday that 17 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 111.

This is the largest increase in deaths the Department has published in its daily report to date.

The Department said those who have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota were between the ages of 56 and 100 years old.

Health officials also reported on Friday that 159 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 46 more people no longer need to be isolated. A total of 2,071 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 1,066 no longer need to be isolated, MDH said.

The Department said 174 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

MDH said about 43,053 tests have been completed in the state.

Health officials said 223 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 106 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to provide an update on Minnesota's next steps to combat COVID-19 at 2 p.m. on Friday. You can watch the update live on KTTC and on our website.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.