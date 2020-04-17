Not as cold today; April temperatures return for the weekend

We began to see signs of improvement in our weather on Thursday when temperatures finally made it above freezing for the first time since last weekend and today we'll build on that by enjoying the first temperatures in the 40s this week. Expect a fair amount of sunshine through the day today ahead of high pressure that is approaching from the west. It won't be a perfect day, however, as a weak disturbance aloft sliding through the area will trigger a few brief, light rain showers in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s with a slight west breeze.

Skies will be generally clear later tonight with overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 30s and a brisk southwest breeze.

Bright sunshine will combine with increasingly gusty southwest winds Saturday, helping to warm our temperatures from 30s in the morning to the mid and upper 50s for the afternoon. Those winds will occasionally reach 30 to 35 miles per hour, perhaps adding just a slight chill to the air in an otherwise balmy spring day.

A weak cold front will slide through the area Saturday night, but rain chances along that front will stay mainly north of our area. Clouds will thicken for a time before clearing first thing Sunday morning. Temperatures will warm from the lower 30s Sunday morning to around 50 degrees in the afternoon with a cool northwest breeze around 15 miles per hour. It won't be quite as mild or as windy as Saturday, but overall a decent April day.

Warmer air will continue to build in for next week and temperatures will be much more typical of April than the workweek we're now wrapping up. We'll have breezy sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 50s Monday with partly sunny skies and 50s again on Tuesday. Despite a slight chance of rain Wednesday, we'll still manage to reach the lower 60s with occasional sunshine during the day. After another day in the 60s next Thursday, we'll cool to the 50s next Friday with a chance of light rain developing in the area.