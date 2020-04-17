 Skip to Content

Police investigating suspicious death at Rochester apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- An investigation is underway into a suspicious death at a Northwest Rochester apartment complex Thursday morning.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a caller said they found a dead man in one of the apartments in the 2300 Block of 28 1/2 Avenue NW.

Officers confirmed the man had died when they arrived at the apartment complex around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The 41-year-old man lived at the apartment complex. According to police, it appeared he suffered physical trauma that may have led to his death.

The investigation is ongoing.

