River Flood Warning until SAT 1:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until SAT 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Allamakee County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at McGregor.
* until tonight.
* At 3:45 AM Friday the stage was 16.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall, dropping below
flood stage by late evening.
* Impact…At 16.0 feet…The Washington Street Bridge to Saint
Feriole Island begins to flood and is closed. Pumping operations
are underway.
&&