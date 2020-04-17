SNAP snag causes problems for recipients trying to get food

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Sometimes known as food stamps, SNAP benefits can be a boost to your budget. More than 350 thousand Minnesotans received help from last year.

Now more than ever, people are eligible for these benefits with many unemployed due to the cornonavirus.

However, due to a policy, many in the state are not able to use their EBT cards when shopping for food online.

EBT cards can only be used online at certain stores and in certain states. As of right now, Minnesota does not yet offer this service.

There is a way to get around this, but many are finding help elsewhere in the meantime.

"I wouldn't be surprised at all if there was a connection," said Rebecca Snapp of the Salvation Army in Rochester. "We haven't had clients tell us directly that's the reason they're coming to the food shelf, but to see to double the number of people coming to the food shelf in four weeks, that's a pretty significant increase in the number of people coming to use that service."

"If they have a family member or someone that they trust, they can set them up to receive a secondary EBT card," said Corinne Erickson, Olmsted County Family Services director. "That trusted person could go out and do shopping for them and deliver."

The amount of money on your EBT card is based on income and household size but Erickson advises people to apply if they think they may be eligible.

More information about the EBT card can be found here.