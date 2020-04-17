TELEVISED LEARNING: RPS tries out new distance learning tactic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A big announcement Friday from Rochester Public Schools: a new approach to distance learning. RPS will soon broadcast distance learning on KTTC's CW channel. It's a effort to help close the achievement gap; bringing learning, to your living room.

The last two weeks have been uncharted territory for Rochester students, teachers and parents.

"It's certainly been a challenge for teacher to learn to teach in a different way," Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said. "And its hard for parents to work from home but also monitor their children ad have access to technology. I mean, this has been very, very difficult."

It's a challenge without a clear end in sight.

"I've chosen not to go long," Gov. Tim Walz said in a press conference Friday afternoon. "I think you need to give people an end and see that we are reevaluating and changing things. I can see that decision on school on or around May 4th. I don't think until then, there is a reason to bring them back."

In the meantime, Rochester Public Schools is trying something new -- a learning broadcast -- in hopes to reach more students during their time a part.

"It's really all about access," RPS Superintendent Michael Munoz said. "And making sure that we are getting instruction and access to our students and I think its a different way of doing it."

Teachers and RPS staff will providing virtual, televised schooling -- anything from P.E . classes to elementary readings.

"We have been talking to some of our P.E. teachers and they're excited about it," Munoz said.

Munoz says its something RPS would eventually like to broadcast daily, until the end of the school year, depending if in class is back in session. For now, the district is starting small; working on a half hour lesson plan and expanding from there. The segment has the potential to be a two hour block -- working to connect, from a distance, with each and every student.

"We want to get it up and going as quickly as possible," Munoz said.

Munoz adds that a lot of the details are still getting worked out, but the district hopes to release a concrete start date soon.

"We have some students who may not have that access to WiFi at home," Munoz said. "Most people do have a T.V. at home and they can pick up some of these lessons at home."

Munoz says it's likely to start with elementary aged students, but he believes it could extend beyond. Additionally, a survey was sent out on Friday to RPS students and families to get feedback on how the last two weeks have gone.

"When we get that information back we look and see what kind of changes and adjustments we'll make so we are looking forward to that feedback," Munoz said.

While Gov. Walz has not announced that Minnesota schools will be out for the rest of the year, Munoz tells KTTC that the district is preparing for it. Both Iowa and Wisconsin governors have ordered distance learning for the rest of the year.