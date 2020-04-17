Trump tweet supports protest at Minnesota governor’s home

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- President Donald Trump has tweeted his support for a protest by conservatives outside Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's official residence in St. Paul.

Friday's protest is being organized under the theme "Liberate Minnesota" by grassroots Trump supporters who oppose Walz's stay-at-home order, and Trump's tweet said, "LIBERATE MINNESOTA!"

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

The protest is one of several taking part across the country this week as conservatives push back against economic hardships from restrictions meant to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minnesota's count of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed above 2,000 on Friday, while 17 new fatalities from the coronavirus raised the state's death toll to 111. More than 1,000 who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.