Walz announces Minnesota’s golf courses can open, lifts other outdoor recreation restrictions

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC/KBJR) -- Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order on Friday expanding allowable outdoor activities in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from Walz, the order allows Minnesotans to engage in activities including golfing, boating, fishing, hunting and hiking as long as they maintain 6-feet of distance from others, avoid crowded places and stay near their homes.

Walz said the new provisions will go into effect on Saturday at 5 a.m.

“It’s important for us to stay active and enjoy the outdoors while preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Walz said in a news release. “This measure will allow Minnesotans to take advantage of more opportunities to get outside, while still doing their part to keep their neighbors healthy.”

According to the news release, the following facitilies may reopen or remain open:

Bait shops for live bait

Outdoor shooting ranges and game farms

Public and private parks and trails

Golf courses and driving ranges

Boating and off-highway vehicle services, including: Marina services Dock installation and other lake services Boat and off-highway vehicle sales and repair, by appointment only



"Campgrounds and dispersed camping, outdoor recreational equipment retail stores, recreational equipment rental, charter boats, launches, and guided fishing remain closed," the news release said.