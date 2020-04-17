WATCH LIVE: Walz announces Minnesota’s next steps to combat COVID-19 (2 p.m.)

On our news app? Click here to view the live video!

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to provide an update on Minnesota's next steps to combat COVID-19 on Friday at 2 p.m.

At the news conference, Walz will be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Emergency Medicine Doctor John Hick and Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner.

You can watch the 2 p.m. update live on KTTC and on our website.