Area high school seniors take control of the remaining milestones

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As the school year continues to dwindle, area high school seniors are trying to do everything they can to make it special.

A lot of things happen towards the end of senior year, like “decision day.” In early May, students get to wear gear from the college or university they plan to attend in the fall. A John Marshall Senior put together a virtual decision day to keep the tradition alive.

"We will always be the class that did something different, you know," John Marshall senior Will Woodford said.

“Kinda sucks not having to see your friends everyday," added classmate Kathryn Nguyen.

High school seniors across the globe are finishing the school year in a different way and not by choice, but rather due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Marshall Senior Kathryn Nguyen.

Although things aren't going the way anyone expected, Nguyen wanted to keep some form of normalcy with a twist- at least for decision day.

So she created an Instagram page to keep the tradition alive.

"It's a cool thing to let people know what you're doing next year. It's an accomplishment that we never go to show off at school," Nguyen said.

That accomplishment went far beyond the Rockets as Mayo, Century and Lourdes followed along.

John Marshall Senior Will Woodford.

"We all go to different schools, but this is something that we can agree on that we just wanted to make the best of this situation that we are in," Woodford said.

With decision day behind them, both students say there are other moments they are looking forward to celebrating. "Hopefully we have graduation and prom," Nguyen smiled.

Superintendent Michael Muñoz said he's been in contact with high school principals, and they are working on a way to recognize all graduates. "We will have a creative way that we can celebrate and honor our graduates this year,” he said.

Both Woodford and Nguyen say they are taking it day by day and are okay with celebrating graduation in a different way in order to keep everyone safe.