COVID-19 SHUTDOWNS: Is Albert Lea still a good place to run a business?

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) - Affectionately known as the Land Between the Lakes, Albert Lea is full of outdoor recreational opportunities. The Freeborn County seat also has a thriving small business community.

"This town was built on small business and it still really is," said local business owner Jerry Collins.

"We know who owns that restaurant. We know who owns that grocery store," said Holly Karsjens, director of the Albert Lea Main Street Program.

Others are less positive. One Albert Lea resident has seen businesses come and go from the town his entire life.

"As far as growth, there is no growth. It's nice to get out of town for a while because there's nothing here," said Dale Stiehl.

However, in the past year, Albert Lea has seen several new businesses come to town.

"It's kind of a snowball effect," said Karsjens, who also owns a local business. "People that are around passionate people get a little more passionate about their idea."

There is more reason why entrepreneurs are coming to Albert Lea than just the business community.

"We're a little more logical with the pricing of space," said Collins, who owns the store Big Dream Organics.

Despite a recent resurgence, the cornonavirus has negatively Albert Lea's economy. Clear Lake based Cabin Coffee Company has left town and across the street, another local favorite has also shut its doors.

"Godfather's Pizza just closed up recently so there's no Godfather's Pizza in town anymore," said Stiehl.

New businesses like Big Dream Organics are also struggling.

"A month is a month," said Collins, who runs his store out of Skyline Mall. "That's a huge amount of money."

A CBD only store, it does not qualify for many things other medical cannabis companies do. Despite online sales, Collins constantly sanitizes and is anxious to open back up.

"Let us get back to work," said Collins. "We can do this in a safe manner."

The community has supported local stores still open with their business. For the ones that are closed, Albert Lea business leaders are encouraging those at home to review them on Trip Advisor.

"When people are coming to look at the site to see what Albert Lea has to offer, we'll have more than nine things," said Karsjens.

Popular Albert Lea summer events such as Eddie Cochran Days and Wind Down Wednesdays will look a little different this year but are still planning to go ahead in some capacity.

The city is also part of the Main Street Program which aims to bring more business to the downtown area.