Rochester City Golf Courses To Have Staggered Opening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Golf pros from two of the three 18-hole city courses in Rochester told KTTC today the courses will open in the following order: First, Soldiers Field downtown -- which is the busiest course of all three. Next will be Eastwood Golf Course, with a quieter opening than Soldiers, and then after that -- Northern Hills.

The courses will open back-to-back-to-back, with heavy restrictions in mind, to ease into this new and unprecedented period.

There will be absolutely no walk-up golf allowed, as players will need to have a tee-time reserved to get on the course.

Tee times will remain about 10 minutes apart, but golfers will have to remain socially distant, ride solo in carts unless from the same house-hold, not pull the pin, and not congregate in the clubhouse.

Season passes will not be sold at the courses, and the city is working on a contact-less purchase process for those interested in buying the pass.

The city is expected to have a formal announcement of all these measures early next week with golf slated to begin at Soldiers Field soon after that.