Temperatures trend up and down this week

We saw a beautiful spring day across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa today. This evening, a passing cold front will move in a few extra clouds and maybe a stray shower or two along and east of the Mississippi River. Overnight, temperatures will dip back into the lower 30s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will become light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunny conditions continue into Sunday as high pressure takes control of the Upper Midwest. Expect cooler temperatures, mainly in the upper 40s and a few lower 50s in parts of northeast Iowa. Up and down temperatures continue throughout the week as afternoon highs warm into the mid 50s on Monday. The afternoon could see a few showers and even a few rumbles of thunder, otherwise expect partly sunny skies. Dry conditions return Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s.

Off and on rain chances persist into the mid and late week with a few shower chances on Wednesday. This day looks to be the warmest of the week with highs in the low to mid 60s. Thursday will see a break in the precipitation with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.

Another chance of light rain looks possible for the start of the weekend with temperatures in the low to mid 50s on Friday and Saturday.