Golf Offers Outdoor Option

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) - Golf courses accepted their first customers of the season over the weekend after Gov. Tim Walz relaxed restrictions on golf and other outdoor activities on Friday.

If you're feeling cooped up inside, there's no better place to get a breath of fresh air than the golf course.

Riverview Greens in Stewartville opened to customers for the first time of the season Sunday, and the staff worked quickly to get the course ready for patrons after Gov. Walz's move on Friday.

It's the perfectly socially-distant sport, and long-time area golf pro Scott Rindahl says there's no better way to get rid of some cabin fever.

"You talk about 'Let's get out and exercise' -- what better way than being on a golf course?," said Rindahl. "You're outside, you're moving, you're swinging, you're walking. How many times in a round of golf are you within six feet of each other? Putting green, maybe. Other than that, somebody's left, somebody's right, in the rough or the trees or whatever."

Keep in mind -- there are restrictions in place on courses state-wide, like raised cups to prevent touching of the flag stick, as courses everywhere try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.