Showers and thunder Monday; Up and down temperature trend continues

After another quiet, beautiful day across the region, warmer temperatures are on the way to start off the work week. Tonight, lows will be in the mid 30s with mainly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

The first part of Monday will be dry with pleasant sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be blustery throughout the day out of the west at 15-20 mph. The late afternoon and early evening will see a chance for rain showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected, but will need to keep an eye on wind gust, especially in any thunderstorms.

Temperatures cool into the upper 40s and lower 50s for Tuesday with mainly sunny skies. Temperatures quickly warm into the mid 60s for Wednesday with a slight chance of late day rain showers. Partly sunny skies move in for Thursday with highs in the lower 60s.

Friday and Sunday bring additional chances for precipitation with afternoon highs holding steady in the mid 50s. Saturday looks to be dry but mostly cloudy with a temperatures in the mid 50s.