Authorities investigating car hit by bullets near Rochester

NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to call of shots fired near Rochester late Sunday night.

Deputies responded to the 700 block of 55th Street NW in Cascade Township around 11:30 p.m. They said upon arrival, they found a white Acura with a significant amount of bullet holes in it. Shell casings were also found in the area.

The owner reported that they were asleep at the time and don't know who would do this. The Sheriff's Office took the car in for evidence processing.

The investigation is ongoing.