Canada’s worst mass shooting leaves at least 16 dead

TORONTO (AP) -- A gunman disguised as a police officer went on a 12-hour rampage in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, shooting people in their homes, setting fires and killing at least 16 people in the deadliest such attack in the country's history.

Among the dead were a policewoman and the suspected shooter. Officials identified the suspected shooter as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman who apparently worked as a denture-maker.

Police did not provide a motive for the killings. Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesman Daniel Brien confirmed Sunday that 16 people had been killed in addition to the shooter.

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press