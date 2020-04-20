Crews respond to fire in Stewartville Sunday night

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) --Fire crews were on the scene for hours at a residential fire in Stewartville Sunday night.

A witness said it started around 9:30 p.m. on the 400 block of 2nd Street NW.

Mayo Ambulance, Stewartville Fire and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office were present.

An Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy said power was cut to help with response efforts.

There is not a lot of information available right but damage to the property is reportedly significant.