Evers releases criteria for reopening Wisconsin amid virus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Tony Evers has issued an order spelling out the criteria that must be met before schools and businesses can reopen in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Today we announced our Badger Bounce Back plan. This plan takes the steps Wisconsin needs to take to decrease #COVID19 cases and deaths and increase capacity in our healthcare system so that a phased reopening of businesses is possible and we can get people back to work. #Thread pic.twitter.com/NGumdKmpjz — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 20, 2020

The plan released Monday envisions a phased reopening, triggered by a 14-day decline in positive coronavirus cases, along with progress in bolstering testing, tracing and tracking of the pandemic and acquiring more protective equipment for those on the front lines of fighting the virus.

More on our Badger Bounce Back plan is available here: https://t.co/7RS42lpS24 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 20, 2020

There is no timeline for when businesses will be able to start to reopen. The plan largely mirrors federal guidelines released last week.

