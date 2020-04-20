Garage fire downs power lines, ignites nearby vehicle in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A large garage fire downed multiple power lines Sunday night, causing a nearby vehicle to ignite.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, it happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 800 Block of 12th Avenue NE.

Rochester firefighters found a detached garage heavily involved with fire, and a nearby home and another garage were threatened. Everyone got out okay.

RFD said the downed electrical lines made it difficult to put the fire out. Eventually, Rochester Public Utilities was called to kill power to the affected area. Firefighters were then able to put out the flames.

Two-thirds of the garage suffered heavy fire and smoke damage.