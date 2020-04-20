Gov. Walz and President Trump discuss reopening Minnesota

ST. PAUL. Minn. (KTTC) -- On Monday, Governor Tim Walz said he had a good conversation with President Donald Trump about efforts to reopen more businesses.

Walz said business are making business plans for reopening, and that testing capacity and vaccines will influence when things can get back to normal.

"They're [businesses] looking at what it is going to take to get people back in their stores, What's it going to take to operate your restaurant, once we have social distancing but if we open your restaurant without a vaccine will people come, how will that look," Walz said.

On Friday, President Trump tweeted "Liberate Minnesota" as protesters demonstrated against the stay at home order outside the governor's mansion in St. Paul.

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Walz and Trump spoke by phone over the weekend about that tweet and the Minnesota plan to reopen businesses.

"I explained to him, I said, I know Mr. President you don't have time to know everybody. I said I've been in Congress, I've served under three administrations, or with three administrations. I didn't need to have the White House call on everything. That we did our homework, we did our stuff and we worked together," Walz said.

"And I just said that I wanted to get the opportunity to explain what we're doing to make this. I said I understand there's frustrations with folks wanting to stay home. But here's what Minnesota is doing and I want to understand is there something else you'd like us to do? And at that point the president said he appreciated that, and he said I am hearing good things."

On Monday, Trump posted this tweet.

Received a very nice call from @GovTimWalz of Minnesota. We are working closely on getting him all he needs, and fast. Good things happening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2020

Also highlighted at the briefing, Minnesota based EcoLab's $1.7 million worth of contributions to support organizations and people in need.

Included in the effort is the sharing of virus response information for other businesses and organizations.

"This has really been a very special relationship with Ecolab. Over the past three weeks we've been leveraging our traditional supply chain but also had many Minnesota businesses step up. Some small businesses the pivoted from their normal operations to assisting the state,"said Alice Roberts-Davis, Department of Administration Commissioner.