Ham Lake man faces 1st charges in series of sexual assaults

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Prosecutors have filed the first charges against a Ham Lake man suspected in a series of sexual assaults that occurred from 2013 until just last month.

Thirty-four-year-old Jory Wiebrand was charged Monday in Hennepin County in two home invasions in Minneapolis in which women were assaulted last June and August.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says additional charges are expected, perhaps late this week.

According to the complaint, Wiebrand is suspected in 10 cases between 2013 and 2020 in the same Minneapolis neighborhoods and in Anoka County.

Wiebrand was arrested at an Anoka County home on Friday.

Court records do not list a defense attorney who could speak for him.