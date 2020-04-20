JBS shuts down Minnesota pork plant hit by COVID-19 outbreak

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- JBS USA says it's temporarily shutting down its big pork processing plant in southwestern Minnesota because of an outbreak of COVID-19 among workers.

It's the third plant the company has closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bob Krebs is president of JBS USA Pork. Krebs says the company didn't make the decision lightly.

He says the Worthington plant is critical to local hog producers and the U.S. food supply. The plant employs more than 2,000 people and normally slaughters 20,000 hogs per day.

JBS will continue to pay workers during the closure.

